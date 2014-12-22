Let there be light

The first ever Menorah lighting ceremony on Shelter Island took place Sunday afternoon in front of Police Department headquarters.

Rabbi Berel Lerman above, center, presided, accompanied by his three-year- old daughter, Miriam. Included in the gathering was, from left, Fran Tubman and Lou Krupnick.

“The Menorah commemorates the story of Chanukah and symbolizes the triumph of freedom over tyranny, light over darkness and good over evil,” said Rabbi Lerman, spiritual leader of Chabad North Haven. “It’s a wonderful time to come together and kindle a flame of hope, resilience and positivity.”