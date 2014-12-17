LaValle sponsors law for pet protection

Increased protection by the state for pets might be in the cards.

State Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) has co-sponsored legislation that would prohibit “the unnecessary piercing and tattooing of cats, dogs, and all other pets for purely cosmetic purposes for the pleasure of the owner, except under limited circumstances,” according to Mr. LaValle’s office.

Those who violate the law will be subject to criminal penalties.

“As a dog owner, I understand the deep love and affection that pets bring to our lives and families,” Senator LaValle said. “I have continually worked to protect these important members of our family.”

“The new law will prohibit the piercing or tattooing of all pets, including cats and dogs, to protect the animals from unnecessary harm, a press release stated. “It allows the use of piercing and tattooing in only limited circumstances, such as ear tags on rabbits, tattoos for identification purposes only, or where the piercing provides a medical benefit to the animal and is performed by or under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.”