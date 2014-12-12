Ladies Bowling: Wrapping up Round 2

It seems like just yesterday that the 2014-2015 Ladies Bowling League began the battle in the standings.

The ladies have just completed their 10th week of bowling, and their second full round in the competition. Due to some unfortunate technical difficulties on my end, the bowling column failed to appear in its regular position in the Reporter’s sports section. Have no fear, for I have returned!

Here is the recap on all the bowlers who climbed up the ladder toward weekly glory and the official standings after Round 2.

Week 7: Kelly Michalak muscles her way to the top

Odd Balls alum Kelly Michalak earned Bowler of the Week honors a few weeks back. She led the team to an 8-point win over the Guttersnipes. Kelly was 62 pins over her average for game three and 59 pins over her series average. If you want bowling glory, then bowl well over average. Great work!



Week 8: Donna Cass crushes the competition

Well, sort of. Donna Cass took the honors for Week 8 by bowling a “fabulous” 61 pins over her series average. This Fab Fiver helped her team win 3 points against Paint By Numbers. The PBNs had the upper hand though, and walked comfortably away with the majority of the points for the evening. A true team effort.

The Odd Balls took all 11 points in their match agains Mama P’s Chicks. Thanks again to Kelly Michalak, who earned high scratch game honors and most pins over in one game. Kelly’s modest 188 was 65 pins over her game average. If you ask me, she must be eating Wheaties again.



Week 9: All hail Jackie Brewer!

Well, well, well — Jackie Brewer bowled 65 pins over her average for this week’s series. I’m not surprised, but I think she is holding back. Jackie’s stellar bowling launched her team to an 11-point win over the Guttersnipes. Nothing like a “clean sweep” to raise you up in the standings! Look out world, the Fab Five are back and rocking your bowling world.

On the flip side, PBNs took the lead against the Chicks, 7-4. Phyllis Power took the honors for most pins over average in one game for this week. Phyllis was 67 pins over in one game, which subsequently led to the overall win for the night.



Week 10: Lynda Steinmuller soaks up the spotlight!

At the close of Round 2, Lynda Steinmuller led Mama P and her Chicks to an 8-point win over the Guttersnipes. Not only did Lynda bowl 42 pins over her average in one game, she was 38 pins over her average for the series. This has helped her team to stay in the second place position.

The Guttersnipes managed to snag 3 points and a new bowler for their team, Hilary McDonald.

They are still in first place, but there is still a lot of winter and a lot of bowling ahead that can change the standings. For now, they have a 6-point lead over the Chicks in the overall standings.

The Odd Balls have just been on fire in the last few weeks. They must have been lifting turkeys in order to build up their upper arm strength. The Odd Balls won all 11 points agains Paint By Numbers. Currently, the Odd Balls are 4 points behind Mama P’s Chicks in the standings.

Round 3 begins next week. Look for the tension to build as the rush for points and Christmas preparations intertwine. As long as there is a little nog mixed in with the egg, all will be well!

Round 2 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Guttersnipes 55 33

Mama P’s Chicks 49 39

Odd Balls 45 43

Fabulous Five 39 49

Paint By Numbers 32 56