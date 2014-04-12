It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Tree Lighting in front of the police station, followed by a visit with Santa at the American Legion Hall. Kids of all ages enjoyed hot chocolate and homemade cookies, baked by Chamber members.

The Wednesday night festivities ushered in the holiday season on the Island.

This year, the event was even more jolly when Shelter Island School’s music teachers Jessica Bosak and Keith Brace were joined by teachers Brian Becker and Liz Eklund and volunteer members of the high school band, playing Christmas carols for the appreciative crowd.

Overheard from one band member on the way to the Legion, “I just, like, saw this music for the first time at 5:30 tonight.”

Pretty good for a 6 p.m. performance.