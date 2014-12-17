Islander has a probation violation hearing

Michael McNemar, 43, of Shelter Island was due in Suffolk County Criminal Court in Riverhead Wednesday for a hearing on a charge that he violated the conditions of his probation. He has been free on his own recognizance, according to a Criminal Court clerk.

Specific details of the violation were not available at press time. Information on his hearing should be available from the court sometime Thursday.

Mr. McNemar had pleaded guilty in 2013 before Judge John Toomey when he was charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, following his arrest on the Island on March 21, 2013. The charge had been reduced from an original charges of second-degree assault and strangulation.

He was ordered to participate in anger management sessions and an order of protection was issued to keep him away from his victim.

On September 12, 2014, he was arrested on a felony charge of “aggravated family offense.” The charge followed his prior conviction for assault in the second degree and followed an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse complaint.

j.lane@sireporter.com