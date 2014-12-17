Islander gets New York Life diversity post

Shelter Island and New York City resident Kathleen Navarro has been appointed chief diversity officer at New York Life. Ms. Navarro, a New York Life vice president, replaces Joanne Rodgers, who is moving to a newly created senior role in the company’s human resources department.

Ms. Navarro holds an MBA from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business and a bachelor of science degree from the New York University Stern School of Business.

“Throughout Kathleen’s career at New York Life she has integrated her deep understanding of our business with a strong commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace,” said senior vice president and chief human resources officer Katherine O’Brien.

“We are delighted to appoint her to this role,” Ms. O’Brien said. “Our commitment to diversity and inclusion help make New York Life an employer of choice, and we are confident that Kathleen will build on the progress Joanne achieved in this position.”

In her new role, Ms. Navarro will be responsible for leading the company’s diversity and inclusion strategy, which includes talent recruitment, development and retention; and internal and external communications. Ms. Navarro will also work closely with New York Life’s department managers and the company’s seven employee resource groups to align diversity initiatives with business strategies and goals.

Ms. Navarro began her career at New York Life in 1994 and has held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility across the company, including financial reporting, strategy and operations. She was also involved with strategic planning to increase the company’s presence in the women’s and Hispanic markets, both top priorities for New York Life.

Most recently, she oversaw the product compliance and operations division of the Life and Long Term Care Department. Ms. Navarro also co-leads The Women’s Initiative at New York Life, an employee resource group reaching more than 1,000 members located in 16 sites around the country.

New York Life is consistently acknowledged by diversity organizations and noteworthy publications, earning 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index; earning a place on DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity;” LATINA Style’s “50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for;” and receivingProfiles inDiversity Journal’s Diversity Leader Award, among others.

j.lane@sireporter.com