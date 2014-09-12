Island to benefit from conservation easement

Richard Hogan and Carron Sherry have contributed a conservation easement on property at Ward’s Point that covers a formal Italian garden and a 100-foot buffer area along the property’s shoreline bluff on Shelter Island Sound. The easement covers approximately 4.8 acres of the property. It can provide the couple with a charitable income tax deduction, a reduction of their property taxes on the protected property and a special property tax credit, according to John Halsey, president of the Peconic Land Trust.

Mr. Hogan and Ms. Sherry continue to own the property, less its development rights, but they retain the right to sell the restricted land or pass it on to heirs. Mr. Halsey said.

Mr. Hogan has been a member of the Peconic Land Trust’s Board of Directors since 2011 and he and Ms. Sherry have been long-time supporters of conservation work with the Agricultural Stewardship Association in Washington and Rensselaer Counties in upstate New York where they have donated conservation easements on productive farmland.

The two philanthropists operate the Richard Hogan and Carron Sherry Foundation in New York City that provides grants to encourage volunteerism.

The easement includes a management plan prepared by Peconic Land Trust in consultation with Mr. Hogan, Ms. Sherry and sustainable landscape consultants. It requires natural landscaping and best management practices that can serve as a model for other landowners, according to Mr. Halsey.

Most of the property subject to the easement, originally part of a 200-acre estate on Shelter Island owned by advertising pioneer Artemas Ward, was acquired by Mr. Hogan and Ms. Sherry between 2008 and 2014. The property was previously owned by former New York Governor Hugh Carey.

“Rich and Carron have been tremendous supporters of conservation, both here on Long Island and in upstate New York.” Mr. Halsey said. Their stewardship of this property, and their commitment to both conservation and ecologically sound management practices is a model for private landowners,” Mr. Halsey said.

“We thank Rich and Carron for their generous commitment to conservation and look forward to working with them in the future.”

The Italianate garden was installed by Mr. Ward around 1910 and is approximately one acre with three terraces, bordered by an ornamental concrete wall with blind arcades and balustrades. The gardens contain pools and marble benches, ornamental trees, shrubs and flowers including lavender and boxwoods. The area of the easement extends beyond the walled gardens, covering approximately 2.6 acres.

The 100-foot shoreline buffer that begins at the property’s high water line is approximately 2.2 acres. The bluff is a historically significant Shelter Island natural area and is viewable by boaters along Shelter Island Sound and travelers on the Shelter Island South Ferry. The prohibition of development along the bluff and the sustainable management of this area will help protect and maintain Shelter Island Sound, Mr. Halsey said.

Besides protecting the property’s aesthetic, natural, cultural and scenic values, the easement provides for further protection of Shelter Island’s groundwater, creeks, ponds and bays, he said. The easement prohibits the use of toxic, non-organic pesticides, herbicides, rodenticides, fertilizers and similar products.

The conservation easement protects the land from development in perpetuity.

j.lane@sireporter.com