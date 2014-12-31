Island Arts: ‘A little different than other kids’

Local author Robert Mazzaferro’s recently released children’s book, “Jeremy Makes It,” tells the story of a young boy, born with a physical disability, who experiences teasing and bullying by his classmates, in spite of the help and understanding he receives from the teachers and aides in his school.

Reading Jeremy’s story “may help empower a child you know to help him or herself,” the author wrote.

Mr. Mazzaferro has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in special education, leading to 10 years of experience teaching children at all stages of their development, including those with special needs.

As a teacher, he knows from first-hand experience the root causes of bullying and its effect on children who are “a little different than other kids.”

Mr. Mazzaferro’s book is available at Burton’s Bookstore in Greenport and at amazon.com and barnes&noble.com.