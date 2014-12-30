Cops: Man refused to leave North Ferry, charged with trespassing

REPORTER FILE PHOTO Our columnist sings the praises of certain guests from off-Island. who

A Greenport man was charged with trespassing on Monday after police said he fell asleep on the North Ferry and refused to leave it.

According to Southold Police, 44-year-old Germain Mendoza was found sleeping in the passenger terminal of the ferry, which shuttles between Greenport and Shelter Island, yesterday afternoon. The ferry manager called police after reporting that a pair of employees advised Mr. Mendoza to leave the ferry, though the man allegedly refused to do so.

The manager also reported that such incidents are an ongoing problem with Mr. Mendoza, who “has been confrontational with some of the ferry employees” according to police.

The man was charged with trespassing, a violation.