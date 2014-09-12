Board passes helicopter resolution

On Friday, December 5, the Town Board passed a resolution calling on East Hampton to take control of its airport and “take all necessary measures to ensure that helicopters using the East Hampton Airport do not fly over the lands and waters” of Shelter Island.

The resolution mentioned that Islanders “are forced to suffer the noise and negative impacts” from low flying aircraft.

The volume of traffic to and from New York City to East Hampton increased dramatically last summer because of an improving economy and also through phone apps and ride sharing, providing cheaper flights to the Hamptons for the weekend.

East Hampton lost some control over its airport policy several years ago when the town took Federal Aviation Administration grants, mostly to upgrade infrastructure. The town signed, “grant assurances” with the FAA, and part of that agreement was keeping the airport open to traffic around the clock throughout the year, and not to discriminate against types of aircraft using the facility.

As a result of abandoning its rights in the agreement, the door has been open to helicopter and other aircraft companies to maximize their services for clients flying in and out of East Hampton.

That agreement sunsets on December 31, and indications are that the East Hampton Town Board could impose severe restrictions on use of the airport, even banning helicopters completely.

The resolution passed by the Shelter Island Town Board Friday is similar to one passed by the board on August 19, which called on East Hampton authorities to take control of the airport and requested that East Hampton “allow access rights only to helicopter companies that agree to air access that avoid flying over the Town of Shelter Island …”

In 2007, the town banned all takes offs and landings of helicopters on the Island, except for emergencies.