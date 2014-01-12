Blind ambition and bad behavior at Cinema 114

We will show a classic movie, “All About Eve,” with the great Bette Davis playing Margo Channing, at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m.

This is a film about blind ambition and what one woman, played by Anne Baxter, will do to reach her goals. The picture was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won six, including Best Picture. “All About Eve” is still the only film in Oscar history to receive four female acting nominations.

Anne Baxter, as Eve Harrington, gives an unforgettable performance. She is encouraged by Addison, played by George Sanders, who grabbed the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the sleazy, backstabbing advice he gives to Eve — not that she needs his help.

Eve knows what she wants: everything Margo the star has. She wants her husband, her friends, her parts and her awards. She gets them too. Every twist and turn of her being is aimed at ingratiating herself to Margo, to make herself indispensable and helpful, while she pretends innocence.

In contrast to Eve’s evil ways, the director, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, directs sweet and truly innocent Marilyn Monroe as a starlet who is not pushy and needs Addison to tell her how to get herself noticed.

I love all of the supporting roles, played by great actors. Gary Merrill is Margo’s loving husband and Celeste Holm is the playwright’s wife and Margo’s BFF.

Come see this really magnificent picture at the Senior Activity Center on December 3 at 2:30 p.m. It is a black and white, gritty film. I bet you will stand up and cheer.

Running time: 138 minutes

Mimi, Maggie and I will be on hand to welcome you and serve the drinks and snacks. The room is warm and the seats are soft. You owe yourself a treat.