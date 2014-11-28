ZBA focused on 2 variances

In a relatively quiet Zoning Board of Appeals session this month, members held hearings, but made no decisions, about two applications.

The two discussed at the November 18 meeting were:

• An application from Alan Dowling Jr. for a variance at 24 Hilo Drive, currently zoned as A-residential, to construct a new dwelling with a setback of 22 feet on the west side, 3 feet less than the required setback under the code.

• An application from the Richard Hogan Revocable Trust for a variance on property located at 1 Apple Orchard Lane, also currently zoned A-residential, to construct an accessory structure on a lot that currently has no primary structure. What’s unusual about the application is the absence of a primary building on a site where an accessory building is sought, which is what made the request a matter for the ZBA.

Both will be discussed at the ZBA’s work session on December 3 with a vote likely to occur at the regular December 10 meeting.