What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Historian Patricia Shillingburg was the first to correctly identify last week’s mystery photo (below). She recognized “the door yard of the first house at Sylvester Manor.”

Right behind her was Carol Karasek, who wrote: “In about 1999 or 2000, Steve Mrozowski of the University of Massachusetts explained to me that this layer of beach stones was carefully laid out in a ‘diaper’ pattern (the ‘window pane’ pattern is just visible in this photo), to serve as the paving for the barn yard, or ‘work yard’ at Sylvester Manor. This piece, which must have been part of something larger, is possibly over 350 years old.”