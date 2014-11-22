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What is that?

By Reporter Staff

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Only Barry Palifka weighed in on last week’s mystery photo, (see beleow) offering a good guess  that it was  “The Friends plaque by their meeting place.”

Sorry Barry, it actually is a part of the memorial to Henry H. Preston on the green in front of Shelter Island’s Police headquarters. Preston was a Shelter Islander who was wounded in combat in the Civil War, served in many town offices and was elected the first salaried sheriff in Suffolk County in 1903.

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO