What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Only Barry Palifka weighed in on last week’s mystery photo, (see beleow) offering a good guess that it was “The Friends plaque by their meeting place.”

Sorry Barry, it actually is a part of the memorial to Henry H. Preston on the green in front of Shelter Island’s Police headquarters. Preston was a Shelter Islander who was wounded in combat in the Civil War, served in many town offices and was elected the first salaried sheriff in Suffolk County in 1903.