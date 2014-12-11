Vanished: Images of a summer gone

South Ferry Captain Matt Rohde has completed another of his beautiful videos of Shelter Island and the East End, part of his “Osprey Project.”

This one is his impressions of one of the most beautiful Island summers in memory.

Captain Rohde uses a “quad copter” with a GoPro Hero 3 camera attached. He remotely guides the copter as it records video and he does all editing himself plus synchs music to make the incredible art works celebrating the beauty and mystery of Shelter Island and the East End.