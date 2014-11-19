Theinert basketball tourney slated for November 29

Sign up now for the fifth annual 1LT Joseph J. Theinert 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, November 29, starting at 1 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gym.

The event is open to the public with a $5 suggested donation. All spectators will be entered into the door prize raffles.

Teams must have at least three players and include a high school student and a female player. The team registration fee is $150 and all players will receive a commemorative tournament T-shirt.

Register at josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund awards scholarships in memory of 1Lt. Joe Theinert and provides crucial support to organizations that enrich the lives of active and veteran United States service members, their dependents and caregivers, and Gold Star families.