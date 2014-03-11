The Reporter’s endorsements

For governor: Andrew Cuomo (D)

Perhaps Andrew Cuomo’s most impressive accomplishment since becoming governor in 2011 is an ability to work with lawmakers to pass budgets on time. He’s achieved this four years in a row, something that hadn’t happened in Albany in 40 years. He’s also remained focused on strengthening the economy through business incentives and middle-class tax cuts.

He’s shown strong leadership on social issues such as medical marijuana and same-sex marriage. On gun control, he and state lawmakers should be encouraged to revisit the flawed and hastily passed SAFE Act gun control legislation, though his leadership on the divisive issue was impressive.

Mr. Cuomo is no paragon, however. In January, he was justifiably criticized for touting a $2 billion budget surplus that didn’t actually exist. He also went back on his own tough words on ethics when, according to reports, his administration took steps to block subpoenas issued by a commission he himself had set up.

Mr. Cuomo’s Republican challenger, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, has been right to pounce on Mr. Cuomo’s recent ethical stumbles, but Mr. Astorino has presented no realistic vision for the state. The challenger’s experience in government is impressive, as is his ability to win minority votes, but Mr. Cuomo certainly deserves another term.

For Congress: Tim Bishop (D)

Lee Zeldin has been decrying partisan discord in Washington throughout his most recent campaign for Congress, insisting he’d bring a spirit of compromise. Based on his positions on the major issues of the day, we find that impossible to believe. On immigration, Mr. Zeldin said he’s against anything that offers a path to citizenship for undocumented people living here, a position that puts him to the right of Republican leaders like John McCain and Marco Rubio.

While we respect Mr. Zeldin’s opinion on the issue — and we know many agree with him — he should own that position, not pretend he’s going to Washington to be a conciliator on immigration.

He signed the controversial Grover Norquist pledge that he’ll never raise taxes. Even Long Island’s most recognizable conservative, Congressman Peter King, disavowed the pledge in 2012 as a roadblock to legislative compromise.

On “Obamacare,” Mr. Zeldin’s is the tired song of most other Republicans, that he’ll “repeal and replace,” yet, magically keep all items people like, such as not charging more for people with preexisting conditions.

A true compromiser would be proposing fixes and tweaks to the law, not fantasies designed to rally those who associate it with a president they unconditionally despise.

Mr. Bishop has never pretended to be something he’s not, a left-leaning Democrat. He prides himself on constituent services — not ideological pursuits. His focus remains largely on the everyday problems of people living in the 1st Congressional District, not the national party or national politics. Mr. Bishop has been a successful fighter for our district, even in a House dominated by Republicans.

Voters of all stripes have recognized and rewarded that effort. He deserves reelection.

For State Senate: Ken LaValle (R)

This space pulled no punches when it came to state Senator Ken LaValle’s votes on two major issues. He was wrong to vote against the Marriage Equality Act, passed in 2011, and, at best, misguided in his vote against New York’s medical marijuana law in 2014.

Still, at 75, he remains creative and energetic when it comes to rolling up his sleeves and tackling other issues of importance to his constituents.

His challenger, Michael Conroy, 57, a longtime Democratic committeeman, has done little, if any, campaigning. We support reelection for Senator LaValle.

For Assembly: Fred Thiele Jr. (I)

This choice was the easiest of the bunch. Mr. Thiele is that rare politician, one often seen in his district when there’s no election on the horizon. He is a firm advocate for values Islanders cherish, such as protecting the environment.

Mr. Thiele is also out in front on reducing helicopter noise and finding a solution to reducing tick borne illnesses. He is opposed by two candidates, Brian DeSesa and Heather Collins who have not put up much of a fight, perhaps realizing the district — and Shelter Island — will reward Mr. Thiele for a job well done.