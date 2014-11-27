The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, November 27 to Saturday, December 6.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Thanksgiving Potluck, 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie provided; bring a dish to share. RSVP to Dana or Emily Hallman at 749-5092. Everyone welcome.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Repeats on Saturday, November 29.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Walking the Camino de Santiago Campostela,” with P.A.T. Hunt, Susannah and Christina Cahill and Neil Carragher, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Sugar Plum Fair, Fellowship Hall, Presbyterian Church, bake sale, gifts, lunch. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turkey Plunge, Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. Raffle prizes, refreshments. Register to plunge at silibrary.org.

Spiderman swings in, free Spidey giveaways for all, Toy Store at Jack’s Marine, 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Lt. Joseph J. Theinert 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, school gym, 1 p.m. Suggested donation, $5. Team registration, $150. Register at josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

Wild Long Island, Mashomack Preserve, live animal presentation. 1 to 2 p.m. Donations requested. 749-1001.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Holiday Luncheon, Women’s Community Club, Presbyterian Church. Bring a covered dish and a gently-used item for silent auction. 12 noon.

Advent Prayer Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday during Advent.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Cinema 114, Senior Activity Center, “All About Eve,” 2:30 p.m. Free.

Tree Lighting, sponsored by Chamber of Commerce, in front of police headquarters. Santa, cookies and hot chocolate follow at Legion Hall. 6 p.m.

Celebrity Chef, Pepe Martinez of Stars Café, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. $30 per person. Reservations necessary; call 749-0805.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Servant’s Last Serve.” Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

St. Nicholas Day Fair, Parish Hall, St. Mary’s Church, Cookie Walk, gifts, lunch. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holiday Craft Fair, local artists with gifts for sale, Shelter Island Library, lower level. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Batman prizes at Jack’s Marine, free prizes for all, 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Tree of Lights Ceremony, East End Hospice, Shelter Island Library front lawn. 2:30 p.m.

Holiday Story with Mollie Numark, crafts, “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 27: Thanksgiving Day, Town buildings CLOSED.

December 2: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 3: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

December 3: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

December 5: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.