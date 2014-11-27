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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, November 27 to Saturday, December 6.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls, 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Thanksgiving Potluck, 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie provided; bring a dish to share. RSVP to Dana or Emily Hallman at 749-5092. Everyone welcome.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Repeats on Saturday, November 29.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Walking the Camino de Santiago Campostela,” with P.A.T. Hunt, Susannah and Christina Cahill and Neil Carragher, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Sugar Plum Fair, Fellowship Hall, Presbyterian Church, bake sale, gifts, lunch. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turkey Plunge, Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. Raffle prizes, refreshments. Register to plunge at silibrary.org.

Spiderman swings in, free Spidey giveaways for all, Toy Store at Jack’s Marine, 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Lt. Joseph J. Theinert 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, school gym, 1 p.m. Suggested donation, $5. Team registration, $150. Register at josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

Wild Long Island, Mashomack Preserve, live animal presentation. 1 to 2 p.m. Donations requested. 749-1001.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Holiday Luncheon, Women’s Community Club, Presbyterian Church. Bring a covered dish and a gently-used item for silent auction. 12 noon.

Advent Prayer Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday during Advent.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Cinema 114, Senior Activity Center, “All About Eve,” 2:30 p.m. Free.

Tree Lighting, sponsored by Chamber of Commerce, in front of police headquarters. Santa, cookies and hot chocolate follow at Legion Hall. 6 p.m.

Celebrity Chef, Pepe Martinez of Stars Café, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. $30 per person. Reservations necessary; call 749-0805.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Servant’s Last Serve.” Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

St. Nicholas Day Fair, Parish Hall, St. Mary’s Church, Cookie Walk, gifts, lunch. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holiday Craft Fair, local artists with gifts for sale, Shelter Island Library, lower level. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Batman prizes at Jack’s Marine, free prizes for all, 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Tree of Lights Ceremony, East End Hospice, Shelter Island Library front lawn. 2:30 p.m.

Holiday Story with Mollie Numark, crafts, “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 27: Thanksgiving Day, Town buildings CLOSED.

December 2: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 3: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

December 3: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

December 5: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.