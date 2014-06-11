The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what happening around the Island from Thursday, November 6 to Thursday, November 13.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

PTSA Wingo, Shelter Island School gym, 6:30 p.m. Fun and prizes for kids of all ages.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

League of Women Voters meeting, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library’s Community Room. Members urged to attend; all Islanders welcome.

One day book sale, Shelter Island Library’s lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Historical Society holiday shopping, Havens House, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Special guests included author Iris Van Rynbach and curator Melanie Stiassny signing books. All proceeds from the day’s sales benefit the Society. 749-0025.

Family Movie Matinée, “Maleficent,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Rated PG.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Cardboard Campout, for Habitat for Humanity, Shelter Island School, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Send donations to SIHS NHS, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964. RESCHEDULED.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day ceremony, 10 a.m., American Legion Mitchell Post; Legionnaires and auxiliary members meet at 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Community Club, guest speaker Chuck Olton on the history of Shelter Island, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church. A monetary or non-perishable item for the Food Pantry appreciated.

Movies at the Library, “The Shooting Party,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Free.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

“Holiday Designs,” Garden Club of Shelter Island hosts Carolyn Brink, 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Everyone welcome.

Celebrity Chef dinner, Tracy Miller’s pot roast dinner, 6 p.m., $30 per person, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall; reservations requested, call 749-0805.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Soul Murderer” with author Bill Lenderking, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 10: MS4, 3 p.m.

November 10: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.

November 10: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

November 11: Veteran’s Day, Town buildings CLOSED.

November 12: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

November 12: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

November 12: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, CANCELLED.

November 14: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

November 15: Village of Dering Harbor Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m.