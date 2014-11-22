Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Kenneth Havens Payne

Kenneth Havens Payne

Kenneth Havens Payne III of Shelter Island and Canaseraga, New York, passed away on November 12, 2014. He was 58 years old and an 11th generation Shelter Islander.

Kenneth is survived by his son, Beau (Alexandra); daughters, Sarah and Ashley; and sisters, Penelope and Patricia. He is also survived by two grandchildren and his beloved canine companion, Jake.

Cremation arrangements were by the Shelter Island Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in Kenneth’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.