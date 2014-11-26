Shelter Island Letters to the Editor

Hands off CPF

To the Editor:

My congratulations to and thanks to Craig Wood for taking the time to address the Town Board (“Resident: Don’t mess with CPF,” November 20) on the issue of diverting money away from the 2-percent Community Preservation Fund to help with water problems. He speaks for many of us on Shelter Island and the East End.

First, that money was dedicated to the use of “land preservation” and it has been a wonderful and needed source of revenue to help preserve land from development on Shelter Island and the other East End towns. It was not dedicated to solving any other needs that the towns might have.

Second, even if 10 percent were allocated to water and sewers, at that percentage it would be hundreds of years before enough money were available to solve the water and sewer problems of the East End and, indeed, all of Long Island. These issues — sewer and water — need their own revenue source that will actually address these problems.

Third, the pattern that has been developing of late is that politicians are raiding any and every revenue source that seems to have a surplus to pay for state, county and town needs that have nothing to do with that source of revenue. Politicians simply want to say that they “solved the problem without raising taxes” and we all know how untruthful that statement has been and continues to be.

Fourth, if the water and sewer issue is that critical for us on Shelter Island and indeed on all of Long Island, then it is up to our elected officials to come to a solution for these “critical” problems, even if that means taxes to preserve our quality of life with regard to water and sewers.

Leave the 2-percent Community Preservation Fund alone. Thank you to Mr. Wood for reminding us that we should not be changing good laws to solve other problems that need their own solution.

BOB FREDERICKS

Shelter Island

Rare and valuable

To the Editor:

I agree with Mr. Wood’s comments in which he strongly opposes Mr. Thiele’s proposal to divert a portion of the 2-percent funds.

The 2-percent money has been a godsend for the East End as a means of preserving an increasingly rare and valuable asset — open space. The properties acquired not only benefit us today but also future generations in perpetuity. However, every parcel lost because of insufficient funds is lost forever. Furthermore, these open spaces help the issue of water by reducing consumption and by providing areas to replenish the aquifer.

It seems that whenever politicians see a pool of money, they cannot resist the urge to find places to spend it. My advice to Mr. Thiele: Keep your hands off the 2-percent funds, we need every penny to continue the program of open space acquisition.

DON BINDLER

Shelter Island

Heartfelt thanks

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Shelter Island Hospice Committee, we would like to thank the Shelter Island community for your support and generosity this past year. East End Hospice is able to care for our community and others on the East End because of your loyalty.

East End Hospice will hold its second annual “Tree of Lights Celebration” on December 6 at 2:30 p.m.. We invite everyone to join us for this ceremony in memory of friends and loved ones. Our Hospice Tree is in front of the Shelter Island Public Library.

Wishing you a blessed and Happy Thanksgiving.

KATHY ZARCHIN

East End Hospice Board member

Lost Licky

To the Editor:

I want to send heartfelt thanks to everyone who has called and stopped by to offer words of hope that our kitty might be found. Licky, our calico cat that we adopted from ARF over three years ago, went missing over Columbus Day Weekend. She is an indoor/outdoor cat who has never been gone more than two days. She was spotted by our neighbor the weekend she went missing, in her usual hunting spot behind our house. Her usual spot for hunting is in the woods between West Neck, West Neck and Menantic. But according to experts, she could be anywhere.

As they said, “cats don’t run away, they get lost, they get pushed out of their territory and get disoriented.” I was prompted to make the posters so that drivers would retain the information. I have received numerous calls, all of which I have followed up on. Every time we get a call we go to that location several times to try to find her. We appreciate each and every call and thank all who have called.

Licky is a small, short hair cat with white underneath, down her face, and down most of her legs. She is brown and black on her top and on her tail. Most of her ears are brown. She loves to hunt and loves salmon-flavored wet food. Please keep an eye out for her. If you think you see her, call to her. She is mic­ro­­chipped if you bring her to the police. Experts also recommended that people thoroughly check their garages, sheds and basements. Her picture is posted throughout the Island and in this edition of the paper. Thank you for your help!

NELL LOWELL

Shelter Island