Shelter Island Justice Court decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 15 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Uriel S. Bassue Jr. of Brooklyn was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $85 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Antonio A. Cabrera of East Hampton was fined $50 plus $93 for a seatbelt violation. A charge of driving without safety glass was dismissed in satisfaction.

Jonathan B. Dearden of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Manuel A. Montalvo of Shelter Island was fined $350 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from a charge of driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension. Charges of failure to keep to the right and a turn signal violation were dismissed as covered under the plea.

Triple A Pools & Spa of Blue Point was fined $400 for a town code violation of not having a temporary fence.

Fifteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 10 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, four at the court’s request and one for a jury trial.