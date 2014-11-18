Senator wants Manor on National Register

Sylvester Manor got support from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

The senator called on the National Park Service to place the Manor on the National Register of Historic Places.

If the Manor is on the register, it would get an immediate boost in federal tax credits and open the way for more resources to flow for preservation and economic development initiatives, the senator said.

Manor Executive Cara Loriz said in a statement that “we are proud of all the Manor has to offer our community, but are especially honored and humbled by the number of visitors who come to Sylvester Manor seeking remembrance and reconciliation of Northern slavery.”

Ms. Gillibrand has written to National Park Service director Jonathan Jarvis that “adding Sylvester Manor to the National Registry would not only be an accomplishment for the Shelter Island community, but for New York State. As an archaeological and archival site, the Manor has already contributed over one million artifacts and 10,000 primary source documents, which describe the quality of life on Long Island for over 400 years. Including the Manor on the National Registry would be an important recognition of Sylvester Manor’s contributions to the history of Long Island, and bring additional attention to the site, further attracting visitors and growing the region’s tourism economy.”