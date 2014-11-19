Chuck Olton, author of ‘Heroic Vision: A Story of Revolutionary Art and Politics,’ shared his expertise last week on history and geology as it relates to the American Revolution at the Women’s Community Club.

He told of how in 1776, British soldiers and sailors harvested the hay crop to feed New York-bound horses where the king’s army defeated Washington’s army at the Battle of Brooklyn Heights. Mollie Strugats introduced Mr. Olton and pointed to the location of her home on Hay Beach. Brenda Bergman is in the background.