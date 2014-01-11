Retreat gets federal grant

The Retreat, based in East Hampton but serving victims of domestic violence throughout Eastern Suffolk County, is receiving $75,250 in funding through the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced October 29. New York State received a total of $4.3 million through the program to distribute among various nonprofit domestic violence services agencies.

The Retreat will use the money to support bilingual services, including a hotline counselor, legal advocate and general counselor.

“Too many families experience violence at home, and my administration has made it a priority to help New Yorkers break this cycle of abuse,” Governor Cuomo said, in announcing the grant.

“This funding will support proven programs that are designed to help victims and combat the problem of domestic violence all across this state,” he said.

“The Retreat is grateful for the funding provided through the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act,” said the organization’s director of nonresidential services, Karen Lombri. The money will enable maintenance and expansion of core services for English and Spanish speaking adult victims of domestic violence as well as for children who have witnessed traumatic events and been emotionally impacted by domestic violence, she said.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services used a competitive Request for Proposals to allocate the funds, which are awarded on an annual basis through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who received grants had to show that their programs support preventing incidents of family violence, as well as provide immediate shelter, support services and access to community-based programs for victims of domestic violence and their children. They also had to offer specialized services for children, under served populations and minorities that are exposed to domestic violence.

j.lane@sireporter.com