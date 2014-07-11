Proper disposal of medications critical to water quality

Your doctor has changed your prescription and you have a supply of a drug you’re no longer using.

The Shelter Island Police Department wants you to know they can help.

The SIPD participates in the Medication Disposal Program by taking your old drugs and properly transporting them to an East Northport facility where they can be incinerated. The old recomendation to flush medications down your toilet has long been discredited with the recognition that despite filtration systems, such disposal can result in damage to a fragile aquifer that needs to be protected.

Irrigation Committee Chairman Thom Milton made that statement to the Town Board at its Wednesday work session as part of the discussion about efforts to protect both quality and quantity of clean water here.

Police recently took 11 standard box loads of pharmaceuticals weighing approximately 160 pounds to East Northport for disposal, according to Chief Jim Read.

“We will assist any residents who are looking to dispose of unwanted medications,” the chief said.

j.lane@sireporter.com