Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

There were no arrests and no tickets this week on the police blotter and only one accident.

On November 19, Julie E. Fanelli of Shelter Island was driving southbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran out onto the roadway and hit her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the windshield, rear passenger-side window and right side of the vehicle.

An emergency medical service team transported Ms. Fanelli to Southampton Hospital for evaluation. The deer was put down by police.

OTHER REPORTS

Two sick raccoons were reported in a Center yard and in West Neck on November 19 and 21 respectively. Police put both animals down.

A burglary alarm went off at a Hay Beach residence on November 19. Police did not find any sign of criminal activity.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Ram Island residence on November 19. Steam from a shower set off the alarm.

On November 19, an anonymous caller reported a person driving at high speeds in the area; police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the sand in Shorewood on November 20.

On November 21, an anonymous caller reported that a vehicle was parked with its wheels on the curb in the Heights. When police arrived, the vehicle was gone.

A downed tree and wires were reported in West Neck on November 21. PSEG was there responding to a power outage and took care of the downed wires.

A person came to police headquarters on November 21 to report, for information purposes only, an on-going dispute with neighbors regarding property ownership.

The SIFD responded to an automatic fire alarm at a home in West Neck on November 21. It had been set off by workers on the premises, according to the fire chief. On November 22, the SIFD checked on a fire alarm activated at a Hay Beach residence. Dust from sheetrock repair caused the alarm to go off.

Police received a report that a “highly intoxicated” individual may have driven off in a vehicle in the Heights on November 21.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic on November 21.

A Silver Beach caller reported a dead raccoon on the driveway on November 22. Police notified the Highway Department.

Also on November 22, police located a vehicle, which had been left in the Heights with the keys inside, and had been reported missing. There was no damage to the vehicle and no further police action was requested.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on November 23.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 21 and 22.