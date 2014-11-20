Police blotter: 2 accidents lead to 5 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On November 8, witnesses told police that a grey Dodge Neon was traveling westbound on Chase Avenue when it sideswiped a parked vehicle belonging to Lori M. Kimmelmann of Shelter Island. Victor A. Sacaquirin, 56, of Shelter Island was subsequently identified as the driver and on November 11 was issued four tickets, after the fact — for making an improper signal, backing up unsafely, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

There was over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side front and side panels of Mr. Sacaquirin’s vehicle and the driver’s-side rear and side panel of Ms. Kimmelmann’s.

William E. Kraebel of Cutchogue was headed north on North Ferry Road, towing a heavy-duty equipment trailer, when he turned right into a driveway and was backing out across the roadway into the Marcello Masonry driveway. The trailer was 3 to 4 feet into the northbound lane when it hit the passenger-side of a car driven by George W. Besser of Mt. Sinai. Damage to Mr. Besser’s vehicle was estimated at over $1,000; the vehicle was towed from the scene. There was also damage to the rear of the trailer.

Mr. Kraebel, 21, was given a summons for backing up unsafely.

On November 13, Jose R. Henriquez, 24, of Mastic Beach was issued two tickets on Ram Island Drive for speeding — 49 mph in a 35-mph zone — and for unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a report of an altercation in West Neck on November 11.

A dead deer was reported in a yard in the Heights on November 11. On the same day, police put down an injured raccoon that was reported on a Center roadway.

At about 10:45 p.m. on November 12, loud music was reported in the Center. Police searched the area and were unable to locate the source of the music.

A burglary alarm was set off accidentally on November 13 by a teller at the Bridgehampton National Bank.

On November 14, police investigated a caller’s report of a scam involving PSEG and 7-11 stores.

Also on the 14th, a caller reported that a large buoy was floating off of Crescent Beach; police responded.

A case of criminal mischief was reported on November 15, involving damage to the Shelter Island Library’s sign. Prosecution was declined.

An extra patrol was requested for a Hay Beach property on November 15.

Police opened a confidential investigation into a “suspicious person” case on November 16.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at La Maison Blanche on November 16. The alarm was set off due to a malfunction, the fire chief said.

Police assisted a Silver Beach resident with a power failure in his home on November 17.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 14. A team also responded to a case on November 14 but medical attention was refused.