Police Blotter: 1 arrest; 13 ticketed at checkpoint

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Thomas P. Ritzler, 43, of Shelter Island was arrested on Wednesday, October 29 at about 11:45 p.m. after being stopped by police at the intersection of St. Mary’s and North Ferry roads. The stop was the result of an investigation into an ongoing dispute. Mr. Ritzler was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated — a second offense — unlicensed operation, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and driving with an open container in the vehicle.

Mr. Ritzler was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $5,000 bail. His vehicle was impounded.

SUMMONSES

On October 29, Tobias V. Verdugo, 39, of East Hampton was given a ticket on South Ferry Road for speeding — 60 mph in a 40-mph zone. He was also ticketed for failure to keep right.

Andrew J. Eklund, 26, of Shelter Island was stopped on North Midway Road on November 2 and ticketed for driving with inadequate brake lights.

On November 3, police set up a safety checkpoint for unlicensed drivers at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Summerfield Place. Eleven drivers were ticketed for unlicensed operation and two for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree; 10 vehicles were impounded. Chief Jim Read said the last check conducted for those driving without a license was about a year ago; during the year, there have been several other checkpoints conducted on the Island for safety reasons — focusing separately on seatbelt violations, uninspected vehicles, those driving while intoxicated, etc.

Summonses were issued for the following for driving without a license: Bayron Cabrera, 43, of Flanders; Juan Giron, 30, of Greenport; Lesly Galicia-Bran, 26, of Shelter Island; Vilma A. Rodriguez, 27, of Southold; Manuel Ortiz Monzon, 32, of Shelter Island; Hector Borrayo, 27, of Greenport; Mach Joaquin, 36, of Greenport; Federico Miranda Morales, 45, of Greenport; Carlos F. Moran, 22, of Shelter Island; Walter Tzun, 36, of Greenport and Juan Salazar, 54 of Greenport.

Cristian A. Portillo, 28, of Greenport and Anthony Sponza, 49, of Orient were given summonses for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

ACCIDENTS

On November 3, Victor Cruz of Greenport was driving southbound on South Midway Road when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing a minor accident — under $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Shorewood on October 28 and a second in that area on October 29.

On October 28, a sick raccoon reported in Silver Beach was dead when police arrived; a second in Cartwright was put down by police.

Police responded to an inquiry regarding the welfare of some children on October 28.

Two salesmen in the South Ferry area were advised by police to leave the premises when residents indicated they weren’t interested in what the two men were selling.

Youths riding ATVs in Sachem’s Woods were told on October 28 that ATVs were not allowed on town property. Their parents were notified.

At a caller’s request on October 29, police advised an individual not to have any further contact with the complainant.

On the same date, police informed an off-Island caller that the SIPD could not enforce a verbal visitation agreement between two parties.

A whale was sighted in Shelter Island waters on October 30.

On October 31, police investigated an alleged case of vandalism at a Menantic residence; no charges were made.

A caller reported speeding vehicles in the Center on October 31; the driver of one car was stopped and advised by police to comply with the rules of the road.

On October 31, a Longview caller reported that Jehovah’s Witnesses were handing out information door to door in the neighborhood. Police confirmed that was the case and noted that it was legal for them to do so.

On November 1, a confidential investigation into drug activity on the Island was opened. A second, separate investigation was also initiated on that day.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in Shorewood on November 2.

Three downed trees were reported in the Center and Dering Harbor on November 2.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an oil burner puff-back at a Silver Beach residence on November 2.

A landlord/tenant problem was reported to police on November 3.

Three burglary alarms were activated on October 31, November 1 and 3 on Ram Island and in West Neck and South Ferry Hills. One was caused by system problems; there were no signs of entry in the second; and a employee was on the premises in the third.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 30 and November 1. A third person was taken to Southampton Hospital on November 2.