Plastic bag ban headed for Island?

Area retailers have recently been visited by a member of the town’s Green Options Advisory Committee and asked their opinion about plastic bags and a possible ban for environmental reasons.

Tim Purtell, chairman of the committee, said he had visited more than a dozen businesses with questions and would bring the answers to the Town Board for further consideration.

Mr. Purtell was close mouthed about the information — as were several businesses — waiting for a fuller disclosure before the Town Board. He was asking retailers 15 questions about their use of plastic bags, including the number used annually.

“This is information gathering to see how we can reduce plastic bag use on the Island,” Mr. Purtell said.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said that while awaiting Mr. Purtell’s report, “my mind is open. Depending on how businesses react, I think [a ban] would be a good step.”

The issue has gained traction elsewhere. The villages of Southampton and East Hampton have banned single-use grocery-sized shopping bags since 2011, instituting a “bring your own bag” policy for retailers.

The Southampton Town Board recently wrote draft legislation for a ban townwide and has a public hearing on the issue slated for the end of the month.

Southold has held public hearings on the issue. Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter is against a ban, but there are members of his board who want to air the issue.

When Southampton Village instituted its ban three years ago, it was commended by the New York State Department of Conservation for “environmental excellence.” According to the DEC, the ordinance achieved a 98 percent compliance rate and eliminated about 110,000 plastic bags in a year.

More than 150 communities across the country have banned the bags.

President of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Art Williams wouldn’t offer an opinion about which way his members were leaning on the issue, but said he thought a ban “has general support in the community.”