Peeps roasting by an open fire

Seven students participated in the National Honor Society’s overnight Cardboard Campout that raised $1,500 for Habitat for Humanity on November 10.

NHS members Caity Mulcahy, Tommy Card and Olivia Garrison and their friends braved chilly temperatures ­under an almost-full moon to raise awareness for the homeless and to earn a build day in the spring for Habitat.

Teachers Janine Mahoney and James Bocca chaperoned the kids.

Jernick Moving and Storage donated the boxes that served as their beds. Mark Kanarvogel donated the wood used in the burn barrel, which members of the Shelter Island Highway Department loaned to keep the campers warm.

Ms. Mahoney described the adventure: ‘The Shelter Island Faculty Association sponsored a student and many faculty members pledged their support. Much of the night was spent huddled around the burn barrel and following the calls of the owls who perched in the trees and on the flagpole at the Legion to chat with one another. A deer also happened by. A late night ghost hunt in the school did not produce any real results.”