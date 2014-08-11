North Fork in the News Podcast: Under the Sea

It’s an aquatic episode this week on North Fork in the News. In our first story, reporter Carrie Miller takes us on a scalloping tour as this year’s season opened.

She talks with longtime baymen who share their tales of this North Fork tradition.

We also go beneath the waves to meet an unusual visitor who made a rare appearance in Greenport harbor last week: a Northern Right whale. Finally, our editorial board weighs in on the midterm election results.

North Fork in the News, Volume 4

Scalloping — 0:32-8:16

Whale sighting — 8:17-12:49

Our View: Working with or against each other? — 12:50-End

https://soundcloud.com/times-review-media-group/north-fork-in-the-news-volume-4

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