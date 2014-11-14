Mums the word on Chequit owners

It’s like a national security secret. But that’s the way the sellers and new owners of the Chequit are playing it, with the new management remaining anonymous.

The Inn will be back under that new management in the spring and its popular restaurant that has drawn locals and visitors alike will be reopening to the public. Rumors were rampant since James and Linda Eklund sold the Chequit earlier this fall that the new business would operate its restaurant only for those staying at the inn. Not so, according to consultant Jason Mancuso, who said Friday he doesn’t have the names of the new owners since he was hired by someone connected with them rather than by them directly. He said he knows the owners have two historic inns in Provincetown, Massachusetts, but couldn’t identify them.

But he assured the Reporter that a sense of history is very important and won’t be lost as the new owners take the helm.

Within a week or two, the new owners will go public and are expected to be on the Island during the Thanksgiving weekend, Mr. Mancuso said.

An event is planned around their visit to give people a chance to see what’s being done, he added.

j.lane@sireporter.com