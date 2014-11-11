Lest we forget

The annual Veterans Day celebration on Shelter Island attracted a crowd of veterans, their families and friends at the American Legion Hall.

Veteran Jim Colligan addressed the gathering, and said, “I would like us all to take some time today to pray for the members of our armed services who are still suffering the pains of war, those who find it difficult to reach peace with themselves.

“All service members who are exposed to the realities of war are impacted by their experiences. Some show few signs of emotional injury, while others find it extremely difficult to feel some degree of normality in their everyday lives.

“Today it is not uncommon for our troops to be deployed in countries where acts of terror are common place. Many of them become highly valued targets by extremists who hate Americans. It is a very complicated and sometimes scary world. But the bottom line is that our soldiers more than ever need the support of their government, the veterans affairs and the American people.

“We need to try to understand the psychological and emotional trauma that some of our soldiers feel upon their return home. ‘Opening up’ to family and friends can be a very difficult thing for a veteran to do but healing only begins when we as Americans reach out to our veterans. Let them know that we are here to help and assist them with their quest for that inner peace. Veterans day is a day to celebrate, a day when we can be proud to be an American.”