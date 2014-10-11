Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 8 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Jose A. Alarcon of Mastic was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 57 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Jose E. Alvarado of Greenport was fined $200 plus $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. Charges of driving without a license and on unsafe tires were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Thomas A. Baudier of Northport was fined $200 plus $93 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A taillight violation was dismissed as covered.

A bench warrant was issued for Jean Pierre DeDalmas of Rye, New York on charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign and an insurance violation.

Frederic J. Grau of Shirley was fined $100 for anchoring a boat illegally.

A bench warrant was issued for Hannah A. Harwood of Cleveland, Tennessee, charged with driving while ability impaired and without brake lights.

Donald F. Kehoe of Westhampton Beach was fined $50 plus $63 for a cellphone violation.

Wendy Machado of Southold was fined $75 plus $93 for driving without a license. A speeding charge — 48 mph in a 35-mph zone — was dismissed as covered.

Zachary Miller of Miami, Florida was fined $50 plus $125 for possession of marijuana, reduced from possession of marijuana in the 5th degree.

Robert M. Nasatka of Southampton was fined $75 plus $85 for a license plate violation, reduced from a charge of driving with a suspended registration. A charge of driving without an inspection certificate was dismissed as covered.

Greg Ross of Mastic Beach was fined $50 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

John V. Spinelli of Center Moriches was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Luis B. Suquilanda of East Hampton was fined $100 plus $93 for unlicensed driving. A turn signal violation was dismissed as covered.

Fran L. Taubman of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a failure to keep to the right.

A bench warrant was issued for Dennis S. Walsh of Shelter Island, charged with DWI, turn signal and lane violations and driving without a license.

Julia Bitton of Sag Harbor was fined $50 for parking without a permit.

Bernard A. Crowl of Shoreham was fined $100 for anchoring illegally.

Robert E. Fiore of Old Saybrook, Connecticut was fined $100 for a nautical violation — speeding at over 45 mph.

Bunnom Kaewphkung of Shelter Island was fined $75 for violating a town shellfish regulation. A charge of taking undersized clams was dismissed as covered.

A charge of parking without a permit against Alexis Sulahian of Shelter Island was dismissed on proof.

Thirty-three cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 23 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, nine at the court’s request and one at the people’s request.