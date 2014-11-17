Island doctor dubbed ‘hospitalist physician’

Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced today that Shelter Island has it’s own “hospitalist physician,” or a doctor who has hospital privileges and can treat and see patients when they’re hospitalized.

Dr. Anthonette Desire, currently the only Shelter Island physician seeing hospitalized patients, notified Mr. Dougherty that any Island resident, when hospitalized, can now request her as their doctor, regardless of who the patient’s primary physician is.

Upon discharge, Dr. Desire said, the patient’s primary care physician will be given a summary of the care provided.

In a letter to the supervisor, Dr. Desire thanked Mr. Dougherty for his help providing “your constituents with health care options, and [you] should be commended.”

Dr. Desire also thanked her patients “who have given us high marks” and due to “word of mouth referrals we are here to stay. Just look at our new sign.”

The doctor also noted that applications are being accepted for seasonal office assistant positions.