Holiday forecast

It’s not going to be a white Thanksgiving after all.

The National Weather Service is now predicting that parts of the North Fork could see as much as two more inches of snow Wednesday evening and into the night, none of that is likely to turn into accumulating snowfall.

Heavy winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour have also been predicted, said meteorologist David Stark with the NWS station in Upton.

“The further east you go, the windier it’s going to be,” he said.

As of 2 p.m., weather stations have recorded about half an inch of rain on the East End, he said. That total may rise by between 1 3/4 and 2 1/4 inches, Mr. Stark said. But the fast storm has hit warmer temperatures, making snow unlikely.

Further west, New York City and parts of western Long Island reported snowfall earlier today, but that precipitation turned over to rain, Mr. Stark said; however, snow has been piling up outside the city, especially north and west, he said. Higher elevations around the Hudson Valley have already received six inches or more of snow.

The rain should taper off by 8 or 9 p.m., Mr. Stark said, with the winds dying down around 1 a.m. Thursday. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be dry, but cold, with temperatures barely breaking 40 degrees.

Mr. Stark said Thursday could bring a “sprinkle or a flurry” but added travelers should “not expect anything significant out of that.”

psquire@timesreview.com