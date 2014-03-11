Friends of the Library’s Turkey Plunge coming soon!

Save the date: Saturday, November 29 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach, where the 5th annual Shelter Island Turkey Plunge will take place, rain, snow, sleet or shine. They’re hoping for shine.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, this year’s plunge will be dedicated to Gail Vielbig, who, along with her granddaughter Charlotte del Col, was a moving force behind the idea for the event. She successfully raised money by asking for donations for her not to plunge!

All is fair in the plunge world — toes in to full immersion — or not.

You can register at the library or online at Shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/plunge. This year you can register and pay online, as well as sponsor a plunger and make the payment online.

All plungers are asked to raise at least $25. Prizes will be awarded for the most money raised by an individual, by a team and for best costumes. Recycle that Halloween finery!

There will be a raffle with a wide array of prizes for all plungers. Sponsors will be eligible for a raffle of a Turkey Plunge baseball cap.

Donuts and hot cider will be available for all. Delicious turkey chili, courtesy of Shelter Island Tavern, will be sold for the benefit of the Friends.

The money raised benefits the library; Friends’ grants support projects and events that are not in the library’s budget.

It’s a great way to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend and entertain family and guests. Be a spectator or a plunger!