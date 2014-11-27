Friday Night Dialogues: Walking the Camino

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library will host a slide show and talk by P.A.T. Hunt, Susannah and Christina Cahill and Neil Carragher on November 28 at 7 p.m. Come hear their tales and view the amazing photographs by Islanders who took what just might be the walk of a lifetime.

In early spring of this year, six friends from the East End — “Caminoettes” including P.A.T. and Islander Harriet O’Halloran — walked the Camino de Santiago – 500 miles across the idyllic northwest countryside of Spain, starting on the French side of the Pyrenees and ending up at Santiago de Compostela, then onto Fisterra, “the end of the world.”

The Camino de Santiago, or The Way of St. James, is a spiritual journey that “pilgrims” of all faiths and backgrounds have traversed for over 1,000 years. By following the yellow-painted arrows marking a walk of 12 to 15 miles, they reach the next town for the night, arriving at the Cathedral de Santiago in six to eight weeks for the Pilgrim’s Mass held daily at noon; some choose to travel by bike, and some have done the Camino on horseback. Along the way travelers encounter albergues, refugios and casa rurals (hostels) that cater specifically to the thousands of travelers of all ages that take this journey each year, immersing themselves in the local food, culture and history.

Pilgrims walk the Camino for various reasons. Some seek penance, others enlightenment, and still others for a sense of adventure. All progress to the Cathedral in Santiago where it is believed the remains of the Apostle St. James are held. Most pilgrims choose to carry a scallop shell with them to symbolize their journey in honor of St. James. According to legend, scallop shells are said to have covered St. James’ body after it was found on the shores of the Galician coast.

The Camino is world-renowned and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Millions of people from all over the world have traveled this trail. In 2010 alone, more than 270,000 attempted the arduous trek — each one a seeker.

Walking the Camino is an up-close look at one of humanity’s most time-honored traditions. People from all walks of life attempt to cross an entire country on foot with only a backpack, a pair of boots and an open mind.

Come to the library to hear about this journey on November 28 at 7 p.m. Admission is free with donations appreciated.