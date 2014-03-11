Eleven good reasons why you should vote

Shelter Island has had unusually high voter turnouts, sometimes approaching 70 percent of registered voters, especially in years in which we have local town races.

This year we have two local elections, for Town Justice, in which Mary-Faith Westervelt is running unopposed, and for Receiver of Taxes, in which Annemarie Seddio is also running unopposed.

The Vote411.org website, run by the League of Women Voters Education Fund, provides detailed and nonpartisan information on everyone and every issue from the county level on up.

Traditionally, alas, turnout is low for midterm elections here and everywhere else in the country. So before I delve into the ballot propositions on this year’s ballot, I’d like to offer some reasons to vote in this election — and then maybe you’ll be motivated to learn about those propositions.

This list, in no particular order, is culled from a number of publications and websites, League members, friends, colleagues, and off the top of my head.

• We have close-to-home county and state choices that will influence our local issues and appropriations — think deer and ticks, helicopter and small plane noise/nuisance, dredging, funding and grants for the library and the school, environment and conservation, storm cleanup, etc.

• Despite or perhaps because of voter apathy and weariness, midterm elections have as much or perhaps more influence than the presidential election on national, state and county governance.

• One person, one vote: If you don’t exercise your right, you let other people decide what’s best for you.

• Voting is a hard-won right. By voting, you honor those who fought for these rights throughout our history.

• It’s not all about you. Your vote influences the lives and well-being of your children and family.

• Going to the polls sets an example for your children. If you don’t vote, why should they?

• Young voters exercise the same right as older voters, who may well have different issues. So why let the old folks make all the decisions?

• Once you are registered to vote, the only one who can silence you is you.

• It’s your most basic, fundamental right and responsibility in a participatory democracy.

• So you can feel proud.

• So you won’t feel guilty.

• So you can get a “Voted!” sticker from a member of the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island after casting your vote.

Now, to untangle those ballot propositions. What follows here are bare-bones descriptions of complicated and important issues. For complete language and explanation of pros and cons of the five propositions, go to Vote411.org.

2014 BALLOT PROPOSITIONS

Statewide, there will be three propositions on the ballot.

Proposition One: To approve a constitutional amendment to reform the redistricting process. Proponents say it makes the process fairer and less subject to gerrymandering, in part by prohibiting those with conflicts of interest, legislators included, from serving on the redistricting commission. Opponents say it doesn’t go far enough.

Proposition Two: To permit the state legislature to distribute electronic versions of bills delivered to legislators rather than requiring paper copies. Proponents say that this proposition is environmentally friendly and saves taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars for paper and printing. There are no opponents of record.



Proposition Three: To authorize up to $2 billion in state bonds to fund technology upgrades in schools throughout the state. Proponents say that passage will increase access to 21st century tools and technologies. Some opponents object to using public dollars for parochial and private schools, while others say that the technologies could be obsolete before they are paid for.

Two Suffolk County propositions complete the list.

Proposition Four: To eliminate the office of Treasurer and the Department of Finance and Taxation, headed by the Treasurer, on the final day of 2017. This referendum would essentially combine the two offices into the office of the County Comptroller. According to proponents, passage will save $800,000 immediately. Opponents claim there should be separation between those who pay out and those who audit payments of public funds, and that there’s no guarantee new positions would not be created.

Proposition Five: To amend the taxpayer-funded Suffolk County Drinking Water Protection Program (DWPP) by allowing the use of excess funds for sewers and treatment plants plus installation of nitrogen-removal septic systems. Proponents claim this will protect our water and stop the diversion of funds from the DWPP and that it will restore diverted funds and allow the county to borrow funds to do so rather than raise taxes. Opponents claim it won’t stop the fund diversion in the future and that borrowing will entail payment of interest.

Polls are open on Shelter Island at the Shelter Island School from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4.

Ms. Morris is co-president of the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island.