Election Day 2015 is under way

Polls for Election Day 2015 opened at 6 a.m. at the Shelter Island School.

On the ballot this year are races for governor, Congress, New York State Assembly and New York State Senate and two local elections for Town Justice and Receiver of Taxes.

In the latter two races, Mary-Faith Westervelt and Annemarie Seddio, respectively, are running unopposed.

There are also five propositions on the ballot. For breakdown of the propositions, see “Eleven good reasons why you should vote vote” on the Reporter’s website.

The polls at the school are open until 9 p.m.