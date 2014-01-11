An Island Halloween

It was a dark and stormy night for Halloween 2014 but that didn’t stop the characters from “Frozen,” witches and princesses, mermaids, ladybugs, superheroes and Ziggy Stardust from haunting Smith Street.

The fun was hosted by the Shelter Island Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, who provided the hot dogs, mac and cheese, cider and hot chocolate. The parade started at the Center firehouse, wound its way past the library and then the revelers went trick or treating.

Shrieks of excitement rang out as the goblins ran from house to house, ending at Chrissy Gross’ haunted mansion.