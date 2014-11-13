One arrest, two ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Cheryl J. Carlson-Devine, 54, of New York City was driving on South Ferry Road on Sunday, November 9 at about 5:30 p.m. when she was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane and to keep to the right.

Following further investigation, Ms. Carlson-Devine was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. An open container of alcohol was also found in her vehicle.

She was held overnight and then arraigned in Justice Court. She was released on her own recognizance.

SUMMONSES

On November 5, Aidan L. Monti, 19, of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road when he was ticketed by police for operating an uninspected vehicle.

On November 8, A. M. Ortiz Ramirez, 25, of Greenport was given a summons on Cedar Street for driving with inadequate lights.

ACCIDENTS

A motorist was driving southbound on St. Mary’s Road on November 5 when a dog ran out in front of the vehicle and was killed on impact. The dog’s owner said his dog had gotten loose and the driver had no time to avoid the collision.

Lisa Newalis of Mattituck was headed southbound on West Neck Road on November 7 when she hit a deer that had run in front of her car. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage.

Lori Kimmelmann of Shelter Island reported on November 8 that while she was off-Island, she received a call that her vehicle, parked on Chase Avenue, had been hit by another vehicle, which then left the scene of the accident. A rear tire was punctured and there was damage to the rear driver’s-side bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 4, a caller reported a telephone scam involving persons claiming to represent PSEG. According to police, this particular scam has been publicized on the Internet and TV in the tri-state area.

Another scam, involving someone claiming to be from the IRS, was reported November 7.

A sick raccoon was reported in Hay Beach on November 5 and was put down by police.

A West Neck resident reported property damage to two plate glass windows on November 6. High winds had blown open a door, which smashed the glass.

On November 7, a Ram Island resident requested that the police conduct speed enforcement due to the number of vehicles speeding in the area during the morning hours.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic on November 7.

Also on the 7th, a Center caller reported four youths in his yard, who then ran away and hid. They were located and told police they were playing manhunt. The parents were notified of the incident.

Police responded to a report of an open door at a residence in the Heights on November 8. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

On November 8, a dog was reported at large in Shorewood; the owner claimed the dog.

Police responded to an ongoing neighbors’ dispute in the Center on November 10.

A burglary alarm was set off at a residence in Hay Beach on November 5. The ground level was secure; the reason for the activation was not determined.

Two carbon monoxide alarms went off on November 7 and 9 at homes in Cartwright and the Center, respectively. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to both. There was no sign of carbon monoxide in either case. The alarm unit needed to be replaced in one instance; a faulty battery caused the second alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 7 and 8.