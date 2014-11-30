A champion’s season at Gardiner’s Bay

Jay Sessa may need to invest in some larger trophy cabinets.

Jay’s solid and consistent play throughout the entire 2014 season has brought him yet another Long Island Senior Player of the Year. It was an incredibly tight race, but Jay nudged ahead of Ed Gibstein from Engineers Country Club at the finish line.

This is an outstanding feat due to the fact that it’s Jay’s third Long Island Senior Player of the Year title in a row. A threepeat is a truly exceptional record and proves he’s been the most consistently solid senior player on Long Island for a long time. Jay also finished 19th in the overall category that includes players 30 years his junior. Well done, Jay, and thanks for representing Gardiner’s Bay and Shelter Island so brilliantly all across Long Island!

A few highlights of Jay’s 2014 season include:

• Winner (fourth year in a row), Long Island Senior Golf Association Championship

• Low Amateur, Long Island Senior Open

• Runner Up, Richardson Memorial Senior Division

• Third Place, Metropolitan Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship

Not surprisingly, Jay also won our own Senior Championship at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for the ninth time!