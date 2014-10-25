If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Dave Klenawicus stopped by the office to tell us that last week’s “What is that?” (see below) was a snow plow on Dirtworks property on North Ferry Road.

Michael from Riverhead Toyota also knew what it was, but not where. He called to say it was an 8-foot Fisher snow plow. He noticed the photo in the Reporter while looking over a customer’s shoulder. We hope he closed the sale.

And from the Dept. of Falling Through the Cracks, we missed Lucas Hommert’s correct identification of the mystery photo from our October 9 issue as a sea-land container on the Shelter Island Library’s property off Bateman Road.