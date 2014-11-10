What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to j.kirkland@sireporter.com or phone 79-1000, extension 22.

Captain C. E. Stone wrote to us not long after the Reporter came off the press to identify last week’s photo (below): “Well, of course those are the ribbons of Lt. Joe Theinert. That is a photo print on plywood, color matched and produced by Grover Gatewood of Iron Horse Graphics in Bridgehampton. Final assembly was accomplished by Joey’s classmate Marty Clarke. Anthony Reiter orchestrated posting it on the southbound Route 114.”

Lukas Hommert wrote to identify “the Joey Theinert memorial sign. I see it every day when I go to the ferry.”

And on the Reporter’s Facebook page, Richard Loper also correctly identified the hometown tribute to Lt. Theinert.