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Robert Strugats was the early bird last week, identifying the pelican sculpture (see below) sitting atop a piling at North Ferry.

“I park there when I’m waiting to pick up visitors at North Ferry,” Mr. Strugats told us. “I walked over to look at the bird. I was surprised it wasn’t real.”

And Barbara Allen-Lieblein wrote, “‘What is that?’ in last week’s Reporter was easy — look for it at the North Ferry loading dock.”

Trying to get to the bottom of exactly what that wood pelican is, North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt would only say, “It landed there awhile ago and seems to like the North Ferry.”