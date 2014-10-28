Varsity golf team winds up promising season

The varsity golf team finished their season this past week with the Suffolk County High School Golf Tournament held Monday, October 27 at Cherry Creek Golf Club in Riverhead.

By far the youngest team in the league playing varsity golf, the Islanders had a better than expected year, winning two events this season.

The young team suffered a large loss early in the year when their number 2 man, Richard Ruscica, went out for the year with a concussion. They experienced losses in a few close matches that they could have pulled through had Richard been playing.

The number 1 man all year was Nicholas Young and his teammates were proud of his accomplishments in the 1 position. Nicholas was always playing the best player each school had to throw at him and still managed to win half of his matches. Not bad for a 13-year-old in the 8th grade playing against high school juniors and seniors from competing schools.

This past Monday, Nicholas proved his worth again. Playing on a cold and windy day, he was the only player from the Shelter Island squad to qualify for the May Suffolk County High School Golf Tournament. Quite an honor for such a young man, but more importantly his score of 91 qualified easily with 9 shots to spare.

Good luck in the spring Nicholas. We’re hoping you qualify and we get to read about you playing in the New York State tournament.