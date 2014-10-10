Two receive tickets at North Ferry, two accidents reported

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Saturday, October 8, a North Ferry captain reported that two men on board were exposing themselves to other passengers on the deck of a ferry boat. At midnight, police met with the captain and defendants at the ferry terminal where James White, 34, of Brighton, Massachusetts and David F. Horan, 35, of San Diego, California were charged with public lewdness . They were issued field appearance tickets, released on $100 cash bail each and told to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Ellsworth Gordon of Piermont, New York told police on October 3 that his vehicle had been parked on the side of Washington Street in the Heights when it was hit sometime during the day by a vehicle that had left the scene of the accident. There was minor damage to the rear hatchback door.

On October 6, Quinn M. Karpeh of Shelter Island was driving westbound on Cobbetts Lane when a deer ran out of the woods and into the left front quarter panel of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the headlight, grille and hood.

OTHER REPORTS

Three dogs at large were reported on September 30, October 5 and 6 — two in the Center and one along Crescent Beach. One was picked up by police and returned to its owner; the dog warden brought the second to police HQ where the owner retrieved it; and a third was placed in the town kennel and the dog warden notified.

On September 30, the Shelter Island Police Department assisted the Suffolk County Police Department’s identity theft unit in following up an investigation of a case that may have taken place on Shelter Island.

Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in the Center on October 1 and to a second landlord/tenant dispute, also in the Center, on October 6.

A petit larceny was reported on October 1 and resolved without incident.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on October 1.

In response to a call from a Menantic resident on October 1, police identified a vehicle parked on the caller’s property as belonging to a hunter who said he had permission to hunt on the property. The hunter was advised to let the caller know in advance when he planned to hunt.

A petit larceny was reported in the Center on October 2.

The Shelter Island Fire Department and police responded to a fire alarm at a Ram Island residence on October 2. Pipes had burst, causing very hot water, over 100 degrees in some areas, to flood the basement and set off the alarm. There was significant water damage.

There was a downed phone line on the Bridge Street roadway on October 3; Verizon was notified.

An anonymous caller reported smoke coming out of a chimney in South Ferry Hills. The SIFD found the smoke normal for a wood-burning stove.

On October 3, PSEG was notified about a power failure on Ram Island.

Police investigated a report about arguing at a residence in the Heights on October 3. No action was needed.

On the same day, there was a call about an argument on a Center street. Police canvassed the area without result.

On October 4, an anonymous caller informed police that a driver made an unsafe U-turn in front of her.

Police patrolled the Dering Harbor and Hay Beach areas and were unable to locate the vehicle.

The SIFD responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Chequit on October 5. The fire chief reported that it was a false alarm.

On October 6, a Hay Beach caller reported a vehicle parked in front of the residence and a man with a flashlight, who then got into the vehicle and drove away. The area was checked with no reports of a vehicle matching the description police were given.

A caller told police about a boat washed up off of Ram Island Drive on October 6. The owner was contacted who said the boat would be removed at high tide.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 3 and 4. A team also responded to an aided case on October 3 but transport to the hospital was refused.