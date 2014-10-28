Town Board approves waterways referrals

Shelter Island Town Board members sent an application back to the Waterways Management Advisory Council Friday that had originally been delayed because WMAC members needed more information.

The application from Samuel and Karen Seymour of 99 West Neck Road to extend their dock had been deemed incomplete because it lacked a letter of hardship and other information the WMAC needed to make a recommendation.

That information was provided to the Town Board along with information that the extension would have no impact on navigation and would be within the existing footprint formed by a pulley system.

Town Board members approved the following applications:

• Kenneth Banta of 113 West Neck Road for a private mooring and pulley system in West Neck Bay;

• JASL Partners LLC of 32 Tuthill Drive for a hinged ramp and float to be added to a non-conforming dock; the project had been approved in 2009, but not moved forward to a new application was needed

• John Damuck of 71 North Cartwright Road for a private mooring in Coecles Harbor;

• Michael Hershey of 39 and 50 Tuthill Drive for a Riparian mooring in Coecles Harbor; and

• Susan Pribor of 2 Clinton Avenue for rock revetment.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty presented a proclamation to the Peconic Bay Power Squadron celebrating that group’s 75th anniversary occurring on October 26 and praising the group for its “exemplary education and service” in furthering safe boating practices.